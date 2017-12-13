Former dollar store building to become new library for Edgewood neighborhood

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland Library will break ground on its latest project, Thursday; a conversion of an old Dollar General building into a new library for the Edgewood community of Columbia.

The new facility will be located at 2101 Oak Street. The library, along with city leaders, will host an official groundbreaking ceremony Thursday at 2 p.m. The event is free and open to all.

A Richland Library spokeswoman said they’ve been exploring how to bring better services to Edgewood for several years. With the support of partners like the Columbia Housing Authority, the 7,500 square foot structure, located near Drew Wellness and Cecil Tillis Centers, will feature a children’s room, makerspace and outdoor area with a front porch.

Richland Library Edgewood will become the system’s 12th location.