Good Behavior: The ins and outs of gifting and regifting

Pamela Eyring shares the proper way to gift for the holidays

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)-The Holidays can be very stressful, and not simply because of the pressure of impressing the in-laws. Finding the perfect – and appropriate – gift can create a good bit front load stress also.

Pamela Eyring from the Protocol School of Washington shared the following with Tyler Ryan:

First of all, what should you do when someone gives you a gift and you don’t have anything for them in return? This happens more than you realize, and the most

important thing to remember is to play it cool and not draw a lot of attention to the fact that you do not have a gift for the person giving you one. Simply be gracious, be

thankful at their thoughtful gesture and remember that you can always send a gift and a thank you card at a later date to show your appreciation.

Re-gifting: The big question I hear a lot is, “Is re-gifting ever appropriate?” Well, no and sometimes. If re-gifting an item is ever discovered by your friend or family member who

is the recipient, it could cause that person to be offended and hurt. So, in most cases I simply do not advise it. However, if you do decide to re-gift an item because maybe you

received a duplicate gift and you know someone else who would love it, make sure the re-gifted item is in its original packaging and is not personalized in any way.

Office gifting: Office gifting can be tricky especially because we don’t ever want to buy something that may send an inappropriate message or one that is deemed

unprofessional. One thing you can do is to bring in home cooked baked goods or other items that everyone can enjoy (as long as you label the ingredients to help out those

who may be allergic to any ingredients). Also, the old standby Secret Santa is still fun and it allows everyone to receive an item. But if you do choose to give gifts to only

select people in your office, do so in private to avoid hurt feelings from other coworkers who may feel left out.

Gifting alternatives: As families grow larger and more people get married and have babies, it can get pretty costly to buy something for everyone. A growing trend I see is

for families to forego individual gifts and plan a special outing at a restaurant or a family trip. If everyone is amenable, it can be a more special tradition for everyone – one that

will be more memorable than another tie or holiday sweater.

Also, always try and follow these gifting etiquette rules:

Present your gift in the right way, making sure the gift is nicely wrapped, placed

in a gift bag with tissue, or has a ribbon wrapped around it Instead of giving cash, a gift card is a nicer way to offer up a monetary gift

Always include a card or gift tag on every present

And try to include a gift receipt if appropriate