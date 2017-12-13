Irmo’s Savannah McCaskill nominated for Honda Sport Award

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina senior striker Savannah McCaskill has been nominated for the Honda Sport Award for women’s soccer, the Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA) organization announced Wednesday. McCaskill joins Duke’s Imani Dorsey, UCLA’s Jessie Fleming and Stanford’s Andi Sullivan as the contenders for the honor. Each player was chosen by members of the United Soccer Coaches.

The Honda Sport Award has been presented annually by the CWSA to the top female athlete in 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports. The women’s soccer representative will be revealed next week after voting by administrators from over 1,000 NCAA member schools. Each NCAA member institution has a vote.

Next week’s winner will become a finalist for the Collegiate Women Athlete of the Year Award. The recipient of the national honor will be presented with the Honda Cup during a live telecast on CBS Sports Network on Mon., June 25, 2018, in downtown Los Angeles.

McCaskill remained among the nation’s elite in her final season with the Gamecocks. She led the team in points (25) and game-winners (5), and her SEC-leading nine assists also paced Carolina. The Chapin, S.C., native and two-time SEC Offensive Player of the Year closed her decorated career with the most game-winning tallies (17) in program history. McCaskill is the only Gamecock ever to garner three All-America honors from the United Soccer Coaches.

USC Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.