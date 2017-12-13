The Latest: Sentencing Delayed in Lawmaker Corruption Case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina Rep. Rick Quinn Jr. has become the third Republican lawmaker to plead guilty in a Statehouse corruption probe.

Prosecutors said Wednesday they will ask for prison time for the 52-year-old former House Majority leader. He faces up to a year behind bars on a misconduct in office charge. Prosecutors dropped charges against his GOP consultant father Richard Quinn Sr., but he must testify before a grand jury.

A judge says she will delay her decision on whether a powerful South Carolina lawmaker should spend time in prison after pleading guilty to corruption charges.

Circuit Court Judge Carmen Mullen listened to nearly two hours of testimony Wednesday after Republican Rep. Rick Quinn pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor misconduct in office.

Prosecutors say Quinn took more than $4 million from lobbyists on behalf of his father’s consulting company and then did their bidding. Quinn’s lawyer said his only crime was failing to disclose some clients.

Quinn faces up to a year in prison when Mullen sentences him. She did not say when she would reconvene court.