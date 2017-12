Does the Man Flu Exists?

Montreal, Canada (WOLO) — A Canadian researcher says “man flu” is real.

“Man Flu” is a term used to chide men who are suspected of exaggerating their symptoms when sick from a cold or other minor illness.

According to research published Monday in the BMJ Medical Journal, men are more susceptible to complications than women. Plus, a woman’s immune system may be stronger than a man’s. Other scientists

argue there’s still too little evidence to say man flu exists.