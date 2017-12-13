Muschamp pays ultimate respect to Michigan

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Head coach Will Muschamp pays respect to Michigan and is busy getting the Gamecocks ready for the Outback Bowl.

The Outback Bowl is Muschamp’s second bowl game with the Gamecocks. Last year, USF beat South Carolina, 46-39, in an exciting Birmingham Bowl in overtime. South Carolina was able to score a touchdown and a two-point conversion to tie things up at 39 to force overtime. On first and 10 on the Bulls’ possession of overtime, a complete pass allowed USF to gain a seven-point lead.

The Gamecocks are less then three weeks away from taking on the Wolverines and are starting preparatory work early after the team finish final exams.

The Wolverines rank in the top 10 in total defense, tackles for loss and sacks. The team is also ranked 14th in division one football in scoring defense. Michigan has rushed over 2200 yards and passing 2023 yards.

The Gamecocks go into the bowl with 1527 yards rushed for 15 total touchdowns and 2555 yards receiving for 16 total touchdowns for the regular season.

Muschamp says the Gamecocks are preparing the take on the Michigan defense and is working hard to get his guys ready for the challenge down in Tampa.