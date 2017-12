National Guard Celebrates 381st Birthday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Happy birthday to the National Guard.

Wednesday (12/13) afternoon, the South Carolina Guard celebrated the National Guard’s 381st birthday at the South Carolina Military Museum.

Major General Robert Livingston was on hand for the official ceremony.

The first unit of the National Guard was formed in the colony of Massachusetts way back in 1636.

There are currently 400 members of the South Carolina National Guard serving overseas.