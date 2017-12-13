Pet of the Week: Meet ‘Mo’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia and Lexington Animal Services’ Pet of the Week is a five-month-old, Domestic short-hair mix cat named ‘Mo.’

The shelter said Mo is good with other cats and very friendly with humans. Mo has already been neutered, micro-chipped and ready to meet his “furever” family.

You can visit Mo, and the other pets available for adoption, at the shelter at 127 Humane Ln. Click here or call 803-776-PETS for more information. To view other animals up for adoption right now, visit Petfinder.com and refer to the ID number listed in the image above.