Rep. Rick Quinn Resigns

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Lexington Representative Rick Quinn is resigning after 21 years in office.

According to a letter sent to House Speaker Jay Lucas, Quinn writes that serving in the legislature was one of the great honors of his life but he is stepping down effecting 3pm Wednesday.

Quinn was indicted in May on two counts of misconduct in office in connection with Solicitor David Pascoe’s probe into statehouse corruption.

The announcement came just one hour prior to a hearing in connection with that probe.