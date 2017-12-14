Carolina’s December commencement to feature U.S. Supreme Court justice

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The University of S.C.’s December commencement exercises, Monday, December 18, will feature U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.

The ceremony for bachelor’s, master’s and professional degree recipients for all eight campuses will take place at Colonial Life Arena at 2:30 p.m.

University officials said Breyer will receive the honorary degree of doctor of public service.

Alumnus and National Transportation Safety Board Chairman Robert L. Sumwalt III will receive an honorary degree of science.

The doctoral hooding ceremony is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. at the Koget Center for the Arts.

University officials said they expect to award around 2,018 degrees from the Columbia campus. System campus winter graduates include around 245 from USC Aiken, 67 from USC Beaufort, 38 from USC Lancaster, 43 from USC Salkehatchie, 20 from USC Sumter, 8 from USC Union and 461 from USC Upstate.