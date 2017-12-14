Former Irmo Assistant Fire Chief Charged With Domestic Violence

LEXINGTON- Lexington County deputies have charged former Irmo assistant fire chief Clyde Thomas with domestic violence.

According to law enforcement, Thomas, 47, was arrested Tuesday night at his residence on Berl Mar Road.

It was determined Thomas got into a physical confrontation with his wife following an investigation.

Thomas resigned as assistant chief of operations with the Irmo Fire District the same day he was arrested.

He was released from Lexington County Detention Center Wednesday after a judge granted him a personal recognizance bond.