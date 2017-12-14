Former USC coach Lou Holtz sues The Daily Beast over article

BY: TYRIA GOINES

ORLANDO, F.L. — Former USC football coach Lou Holtz is suing The Daily Beast for defamation after an article was published saying he made an unfavorable statement about immigrants.

The article was published in July 2016 after Holtz spoke at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. The title claimed that Holtz called immigrants “deadbeats.” He filed a federal lawsuit for defamation, saying the Daily Beast took his words out of context. He also says that the article has caused him to lose paid speaking opportunities and suffer personal humiliation. He is seeking over $75,000 in damages.

Holtz was a former USC assistant coach from 1966 to 1967, before returning in 1999. He was head coach from 1999 to 2004.

In his third season, Holtz lead the Gamecocks to a 9–3 record and an Outback Bowl victory over Ohio State. The nine wins for the season were the second highest total in the history of the program. Under Holtz’s leadership, the Gamecocks posted their best two-year mark in school history from 2000 to 2001, going 17–7 overall and 10–6 in SEC play.

By the end of his tenure South Carolina, Holtz’s coaching record was 33-37 with 2 bowl wins.