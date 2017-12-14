Man Wanted for Stealing More than 1,200 Gallons of Fuel

Rob Dew,

Calhoun Co., S.C. (WOLO)–  Calhoun Co. investigators are searching for a man they say stole more than 1,200 gallons of diesel fuel.

Investigators say it happened around 8:30 the night of December 10th at the Exxon on Caw Caw Highway in St. Matthews.

Deputies say two people in a white and orange truck, possibly a U-Haul parked near the rear of the gas station.

According to investigators one of the suspects can be seen moving the camera away from the diesel tanks.

If you have any information on this incident call the Calhoun Co. Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

 

Share

Related

Wilson spokesman says call to resign is absurd
Tavis Smiley, suspended by PBS, vows to fight back
FCC votes to repeal net neutrality rules
‘Star Wars’ history you need to know b...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android