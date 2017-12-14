New Manufacturing Facility Coming to SC Creating 500 New Jobs, say Officials

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–A new manufacturing facility is coming to South Carolina, creating 500 new jobs.

The Governor’s office announced Stanley Black & Decker, a tool and storage company, will open the new manufacturing facility in York County.

The new operations are projected to bring $31 million in capital investment and lead to the creation of 500 new jobs, according to officials.

It will be located in the Lakemont Business Park in Fort Mill, S.C.

The new 345,000-square-foot facility will be used for the manufacture and assembly of DEWALT cordless power tools, say officials.

Governor Henry McMaster responded to the announcement, saying “Stanley Black & Decker’s decision to invest in South Carolina and create 500 new jobs here is one that will change lives in York County. Our state’s manufacturing industry continues to impress, and having a global name like Stanley Black & Decker call our state home is a testament to our world-class workforce and competitive business environment.”