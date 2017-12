Santee Cooper Chairman files lawsuit challenging Governor’s push for removal

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The Chairman of Santee Cooper is fighting for his job in court.

Leighton Lord filed a lawsuit Wednesday (12/14) challenging Governor Henry McMaster’s effort to have him removed.

Lord also wrote that the Governor had falsely claimed he withheld important documents and resisted efforts to investigate the VC Summer failure.

A spokesperson for the Governor says McMaster stands by his decision.