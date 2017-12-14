Thursday Morning Menu

Find out what is happening around town this Thursday morning!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) –

Find out what is happening around town this Thursday morning!

Get ready to rock…well, ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ that is. The Fort Jackson Army Band is holding its free ‘Home For The Holidays’ concert at 7:00p.m. tonight at the Koger Center for the Arts. They’ll be performing a mix of traditional and modern Christmas hits. The 282nd U.S. Army Band will be joined by choirs from Ridgeview and Gilbert High Schools.

Tonight is a good night to get lit. Chabad South Carolina is lighting its 27 ft. Menorah tonight from 5:30-7:30p.m. in celebration of Hanukkah. The Menorah, located on Decker Boulevard, is claimed to be the largest in the Southeast and will be lit with the help of a local firetruck. Dinner and entertainment for children will be provided.

One of the hardest parts of the holiday season is putting the finishing touches on your gifts. Learn how to easily dress up your gifts with perfectly smooth wrapping paper and perky bows tonight from 6:30-8:30p.m. at Richland Library Sandhills. Attendees are encouraged to bring in a gift or two to get a head start and some extra practice.