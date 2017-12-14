Trending: Disney to acquire 21st Century Fox and EXCLUSIVE: Omarosa on WH exit Dec 14, 2017 11:46 AM EST Kimberlei Davis, Connect with the writer: Follow @kimberleidavis Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet. ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Trending: Democratic Doug Jones defeats Roy Moore ... Trending: Military must accept transgender recruit... Trending: Pipe bomb explosion in NYC and celebriti... Trending: More evacuations as California wildfires...