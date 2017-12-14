USC’s A’ja Wilson named to USA basketball team pool

BY: TYRIA GOINES

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina senior forward A’ja Wilson is among 29 athletes named to the 2017-20 USA Basketball Women’s National Team pool, from which the 2018 USA World Cup Team is expected to be selected. The pool, which includes 13 Olympic and/or FIBA World Cup gold medalists and five collegiate members, was selected by the USA Basketball Women’s National Team Player Selection Committee.

Under the direction of head coach Dawn Staley, available members of the group will continue preparation for the 2018 FIBA World Cup of Basketball and future USA Basketball Women’s National Team events by participating in a minicamp Feb. 9-11 at the University of South Carolina. It will mark the second camp under Staley, 2017-20 USA Basketball Women’s National Team and South Carolina head coach.

“I’m incredibly pleased with the pool of players that make up the 29 and the different experiences that they bring to the team,” said Staley, whose Gamecocks are currently 9-1 and ranked No. 4/5 nationally. “I’m looking forward to putting my stamp on this training camp, because it’s new, it’s different. Anytime you can assemble the best players in our country together in one place, it always is an incredible thing.”

As was the case over the past three quadrenniums, the 2017-20 USA National Team roster will be fluid. It is expected that the official, 12-member 2018 USA World Cup and 2020 U.S. Olympic teams, should the USA qualify to compete in Tokyo, will be comprised of players from the 2017-20 USA National Team.

The USA will train at 10 a.m. (EST) daily Feb. 9-11 at the Carolina Coliseum, and the final roster of minicamp participants will be announced at a later date. Collegiate members of the 2017-20 USA squad as well as those competing professionally in Asia, which currently includes Sylvia Fowles, Jewell Loyd and Breanna Stewart, will be unavailable to participate in the camp.