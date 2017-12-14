VIDEO: Frank Martin responds to social media criticism

Mike Gillespie,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Frank Martin isn’t as upset as humored.

At least, that’s what he says publicly.

On Thursday afternoon during a press conference at Colonial Life Arena, I asked Frank what his ultimate goal was responding to fans who criticize his team on twitter.

In a five-minute response, Martin chose to defend his responses to fans. You can watch his response to me above.

