Wilson spokesman says call to resign is absurd

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A spokesman for Attorney General Alan Wilson says a call for him to resign by a fellow Republican planning to run against him is absurd.

William Herlong said Thursday that Wilson needs to step down because his link to a political consultant tied up in a Statehouse corruption probe “has created a culture of corruption.”

Wilson’s campaign spokesman Mark Knoop called Herlong’s demand “absurd political theatrics in its worst form” in an email.

Knoop says the entanglements that Herlong cites happened eight months before Wilson turned the corruption case over to Solicitor David Pascoe because of a conflict of interest.

Wilson is a client of Richard Quinn Sr. a consultant indicted in the probe, but who accepted a plea deal to cooperate if all charges are dropped.