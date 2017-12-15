Is it really the Best Christmas Pagent Ever? Troy Fite says “Yes.”

Tyler Ryan learns about the Christmas classic in performances all weekend at Village Square Theatre
Tyler Ryan,

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO)–The boards at the Village Square Theatre are being trod this weekend with a holiday classic, The Best Christmas Pagent Ever, written by Mary Robsinson.

Performances of this widely beloved Christmas tale, which according to VST’s Troy Fite is “warm and incredibly funny, full of characters both relatable and utterly unique are this weekend, December 15-17.

Tickets start at $14 for youth and go to $18 for adults.

You can find more information HERE.

