Friday Morning Menu

Find out what is happening around town this Friday morning!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) –

The Christmas countdown is on. On Saturday, Richland Library Cooper is hosting a ‘Holiday Card Crafting’ from 11:00a.m. to noon. You’ll make beautiful and festive holiday cards for everyone on your list. Also if you have a small gift in need of wrapping, you can bring that along too. After holiday card crafting, enjoy some family story time presented by Cooper’s Teen Advisory Board.

Celebrate Christmas the Irish way. Come out to Five Points for a family friendly holiday celebration, starting at 6:00p.m. Saturday night. There will be food, drink, dancing, Celtic Christmas music, and rumor has it, even the big man himself. This years ‘4th Annual Celtic Christmas Celebration’ will also have a ‘Toys for Tots’ drop off.

All aboard! Today, enjoy train rides with the Carolina Choo Choo and hot chocolate to welcome in the winter holidays! The ‘6th Annual Polar Express’ is happening from 2:00-4:00p.m. in front of Hammond School located on Galway Lane. This is free and open to all and to all a good night.