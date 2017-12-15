Male detained in connection to fatal stabbing, Columbia Police say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One person is being questioned by Columbia Police following a deadly stabbing at Heritage Village Walk apartments.

According to a tweet by CPD, a male victim was stabbed in the upper body and was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Authorities say the incident may have stemmed from an argument.

