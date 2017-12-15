One dead after accident involving train, car in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – One person is dead following an accident involving a train and car in Richland County.

Authorities say the incident happened near Farrow and Wooten Roads on December 15 around 8:30 a.m.

Several agencies responded to the scene.

No reports on any other injures.

We are working to learn the identity of the person killed from the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

