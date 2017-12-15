Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s wedding date announced





By KATIE KINDELAN

ABC News – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have set a wedding date.

Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, will marry on May 19, 2018, Kensington Palace announced today.

His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018. Today's announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/7pgdRM90Na — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 15, 2017

The couple’s wedding will be held at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

St. George’s Chapel is a smaller venue than Westminster Abbey, where Prince William and Kate tied the knot in 2011, and St. Paul’s Cathedral, where Prince Charles and Diana wed in 1981.

Harry and Markle, an American actress, announced their engagement on Nov. 27. The couple met through a mutual friend in London.

Markle will join Harry and other members of the royal family at Sandringham, Queen Elizabeth’s estate, on Christmas Day, Kensington Palace confirmed earlier this week.

After Christmas, Markle and Harry are expected to take a holiday. Kensington Palace has confirmed Markle will take some time off before the wedding to see her friends and family in the United States.