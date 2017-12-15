RCSD: Teen threatened to shoot students while on school bus

Kimberlei Davis,

File

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A 13-year-old student was arrested and is charged with possession of a weapon on school property after he allegedly made threatens toward other students.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the school resource officer at Longleaf Middle School responded to a call of a student with a gun on a school bus in the 500 block of Heron Glen Drive on Thursday afternoon.

The weapon turned out to be a BB gun; however, authorities say the teen was showing other students the gun and threatened to shoot some of the students.

No one was injured during the incident.

The student was released to his parents.

A family court hearing is pending.

