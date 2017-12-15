Richland Library Starts Construction on New Edgewood Library

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Construction is now underway on a new 7,00 square-foot Library, located near the Drew Wellness and Cecil Tillis Centers.  Richland Library held a groundbreaking this week for the new Edgewood Library location off Oak Street.

The library announced it is converting a former store into the new library. This will be the 12th location for Richland County.
According to officials, the more than two million dollar project includes a meeting space, children’s area and outdoor area.

Construction is expected to last 12 to 18 months.

