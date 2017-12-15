Sumter High School teen out on bond following alleged assault on student

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – A student at Sumter High School is was arrested after authorities say he assaulted a fellow student in the hallway on Thursday.

Nason Samuel, 19, is charged with third degree assault and battery and distributing the schools.

The altercation between Smith and the 18-year-old victim, began when Smith allegedly called a relative of the victim a name.

Sumter County police say the victim did not fight back when being struck in the head multiple times by Smith.

He is was booked at the Sumter-Lee regional Detention Center, but was released on bond.