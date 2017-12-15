Winter destination deals that won’t break the bank

Grace Joyal,

NEEDHAM, MA (WOLO) – If you’re planning a winter getaway, travel site TripAdvisor has identified vacation destinations that won’t break the bank.

The site, that compiles reviews and prices from hotels, finds that 65 percent of Americans are planning a little R&R as the temperatures drop.

TripAdvisor said it identified the destination deals after a search of more than 200 booking sites comparing pricing on accommodations for December 2017 through February 2018.

“Highly-rated value hotels” are what TripAdvisor calls hotels with at least four out of five bubbles on the site, that have an average nightly rate less than the seasonal average for the city.

Cold Destinations

Boston, MA: 44% savings

  • Average nightly winter rate: $218 (save $174 per night, compared to fall rates)
  • Highly-rated value hotels with rates below the Boston winter average:

Newport, RI: 42% savings

  • Average nightly winter rate: $214 (save $153 per night, compared to fall rates)
  • Highly-rated value hotels with rates below the Newport winter average:

Chicago, IL: 39% savings

  • Average nightly winter rate: $187 (save $118 per night, compared to fall rates)
  • Highly-rated value hotels with rates below the Chicago winter average:

Seattle, WA: 28% savings

  • Average nightly winter rate: $209 (save $80 per night, compared to fall rates)
  • Highly-rated value hotels with rates below the Seattle winter average:

Bar Harbor, ME: 25% savings

  • Average nightly winter rate: $156 (save $51 per night, compared to fall rates)
  • Highly-rated value hotels with rates below the Bar Harbor winter average:

Cape May, NJ: 25% savings

  • Average nightly winter rate: $174 (save $57 per night, compared to fall rates)
  • Highly-rated value hotels with rates below the Cape May winter average:

Warm Weather Getaways

Napa, CA: 32% savings

Orange Beach, AL: 30% savings

Destin, FL: 26% savings

