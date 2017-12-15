Winter destination deals that won’t break the bank

NEEDHAM, MA (WOLO) – If you’re planning a winter getaway, travel site TripAdvisor has identified vacation destinations that won’t break the bank.

The site, that compiles reviews and prices from hotels, finds that 65 percent of Americans are planning a little R&R as the temperatures drop.

TripAdvisor said it identified the destination deals after a search of more than 200 booking sites comparing pricing on accommodations for December 2017 through February 2018.

“Highly-rated value hotels” are what TripAdvisor calls hotels with at least four out of five bubbles on the site, that have an average nightly rate less than the seasonal average for the city.

Cold Destinations



Boston, MA: 44% savings

Average nightly winter rate: $218 (save $174 per night, compared to fall rates)

Highly-rated value hotels with rates below the Boston winter average: Copley Square Hotel: average nightly winter rate of $191 Hilton Boston Downtown/ Faneuil Hall: average nightly winter rate of $185



Newport, RI: 42% savings

Average nightly winter rate: $214 (save $153 per night, compared to fall rates)

Highly-rated value hotels with rates below the Newport winter average: Gilded: average nightly winter rate of $197 Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina: average nightly winter rate of $119



Chicago, IL: 39% savings

Average nightly winter rate: $187 (save $118 per night, compared to fall rates)

Highly-rated value hotels with rates below the Chicago winter average: ACME Hotel Company Chicago: average nightly winter rate of $150 Aloft Chicago City Center: average nightly winter rate of $139



Seattle, WA: 28% savings

Average nightly winter rate: $209 (save $80 per night, compared to fall rates)

Highly-rated value hotels with rates below the Seattle winter average: Ace Hotel: average nightly winter rate of $147 Belltown Inn: average nightly winter rate of $136



Bar Harbor, ME: 25% savings

Average nightly winter rate: $156 (save $51 per night, compared to fall rates)

Highly-rated value hotels with rates below the Bar Harbor winter average: Acadia Hotel: average nightly winter rate of $132 Atlantic Oceanside Hotel and Event Center: average nightly winter rate of $146



Cape May, NJ: 25% savings

Average nightly winter rate: $174 (save $57 per night, compared to fall rates)

Highly-rated value hotels with rates below the Cape May winter average: Heritage Inn: average nightly winter rate of $159 The Virginia Hotel: average nightly winter rate of $171



Warm Weather Getaways

Napa, CA: 32% savings

Average nightly winter rate: $284 (save $137 per night, compared to fall rates)

Highly-rated value hotels with rates below the Napa winter average: Best Western Plus Elm House Inn: average nightly winter rate of $175 Hampton Inn and Suites Napa: average nightly winter rate of $178



Orange Beach, AL: 30% savings

Average nightly winter rate: $132 (save $157 per night, compared to fall rates)

Highly-rated value hotels with rates below the Orange Beach winter average: Hotel Indigo Orange Beach – Gulf Shores: average nightly winter rate of $115 Perdido Beach Resort: average nightly winter rate of $100



Destin, FL: 26% savings

Average nightly winter rate: $127 (save $46 per night, compared to fall rates)

Highly-rated value hotels with rates below the Destin winter average: Residence Inn by Marriott Sandestin at Grand Boulevard: average nightly winter rate of $113 SummerPlace Inn Destin FL Hotel: average nightly winter rate of $77

