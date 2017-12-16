Ben Lippen hosts Phenom’s Capital City Saturday, Dec 16

Columbia, SC (December 16) – Some of the top talent from across the Carolinas will gather at Ben Lippen School on December 16 in the first annual Phenom’s Capital City Jam. Eight (8) teams from North and South Carolina will compete in the one-day showcase camp in front of college coaches, nationally read media and recruiting scouts alike.

The field of teams is full of programs who will be vying for state championships, this year, while sending numerous players to college on scholarships. This event will host SCHSL 5A #1 ranked Dorman, SCHSL 5A #2 ranked Nation Ford, SCHSL 4A #1 ranked Wilson High School, NCISAA 3A #3 ranked Charlotte Christian and NCISAA 2A #5 ranked Concord 1st Assembly.

There will be three can’t miss committed players participating in this event. 6’9” Gardner Webb signee Gabe Bryant of Dorman HS, 6’9” Liberty signee Blake Preston of Charlotte Christian, and 6’ Southeast Missouri signee Alex Caldwell of Wilson have already made their college decisions after numerous Division 1 schools offered and fervently pursued each player.

There is an Interesting backdrop to this event in that some of these programs hold a very proud history of producing very notable basketball superstars. Charlotte Christian is where 2-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry attended. Spring Valley is where current Dallas Mavericks and former McDonald’s All American PJ Dozier attended. Wilson High School is where University of South Carolina great Carlos Powell attended.

However, the piece of the event that is sure to pack out the stands are some unbelievable matchups to be had. The event will be headlined by the #1 5A team (Dorman) facing off against #1 4A team (Wilson). Each team has multiple Division 1 prospects and are led by absolute highlight reel guards and high-flying wings and bigs. Not to be outdone, top 10 4A Hartsville High School will take on #2 5A team, Nation Ford in this event. That will pair off two of the top three point guard prospects in the South Carolina 2019 class, which will sure to be another incredibly exciting, edge of your seat, show.

It is rare that a game in early December will have state championship implications, but there are multiple games played in this event that be just that. Make sure to file into Ben Lippen’s main gym early as this talent will be sure to bring the crowd to its feet throughout.

Teams

Dorman (Spartanburg, SC), Wilson (Florence, SC), Hartsville (Hartsville, SC), Spring Valley (Columbia, SC), Concord 1stAssembly (Concord, NC), Charlotte Christian (Charlotte, NC), Nation Ford (Fort Mill, SC)

Committed Players

6’8” Gabe Bryant of Dorman HS (Gardner Webb)

5’11” Alex Caldwell of Wilson HS (SE Missouri St)

6’9” Blake Preston of Charlotte Christian (Liberty)

Other Notable Prospects

6’1 2019 Trae Hannibal (Hartsville) – Top 5 Prospect in SCs 2019 class

6’8 2021 Ceasare Edwards (Hartsville) – Top 3 Prospect in SCs 2021

6’7” Kyran Gray (Hartsville) – Offers: Benedict

6’9” Ryan Carfley (Wilson) – Offers: Francis Marion

6’7” Jamonty Williams (Wilson) – Offers: Lees McRae, Lander, Johnson C Smith, Francis Marion

6’5” Stephen Edoka (Concord 1st Assembly) – Offers: Winthrop

6’4” 2019 Allen Williamson (Wilson) – Offers: SC State

6’ 2020 Myles Tate (Dorman) – SC’s #2 prospect in 2020 class

6’8” 2020 PJ Hall (Dorman) – SC’s #1 prospect in 2020 class

6’8” 2020 Cheick Traore (Concord 1st Assembly)

6’ 2019 JC Tharrington (Charlotte Christian) Offers: App St, Campbell, Navy, Mercer, American

6’5” 2019 Paul Hudson (Charlotte Christian) Offers: Mercer, Hampton

6’1” 2019 Zeb Graham (Nation Ford) – Top 10 Prospect in SC’s 2019 class

6’8” 2019 Khydarius Smith (Nation Ford) – Offers: Hampton

6’4” 2019 Shamon Alston (Nation Ford)

Top Notch Football Players Participating As Well

Top 200 and #7 ranked 2019 Quarterback Garrett Shrader plays for Charlotte Christian

Clemson OL signee Jordan McFadden plays for Dorman

Phenom Hoops hosts 30 major events throughout the year. Bursting with excitement and top-notch talent, their events span across the East Coast and they have thousands of players and college coaches, from across the country, walk through their doors yearly. Phenom Hoops is a nationally read media outlet who has the nation’s ears when it comes to scouting and recruiting. They offer an NCAA compliant scouting service with over 150 Division 1 schools who subscribe, and they are the foremost voice for the Carolinas in basketball recruiting.

The matchups will be incredibly competitive and certain to open eyes with incredible play. Tickets will be sold at the door for $10 per person. All games will be played in the main gym at Ben Lippen School.

For more information please visit Phenom Hoop’s website at www.phenomhoopreport.com/ capitalcityjam

Event Schedule

Game Time Team 1 Team 2 2 pm Charlotte Christian Spring Valley 330 pm Hartsville Nation Ford 5 pm Dorman Wilson 630 pm Ben Lippen Concord 1st Assembly