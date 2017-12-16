CCU men’s basketball back in action against Montreat

BY: TYRIA GOINES

CONWAY, S.C. — Coastal Carolina men’s basketball is back in action on Saturday, Dec. 16, as the Chanticleers face the Montreat Cavaliers. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. at the Colonial Life Center in Columbia, S.C.

It was another close game for Coastal against South Carolina on Saturday, Dec. 12, and another close loss (80-78). The game featured eight ties and eight lead changes. Coastal Carolina’s largest lead of the game was five points (69-64) while South Carolina’s largest lead was seven (17-10).

CCU shot 46 (29-63) percent from the field…42 (10-24) percent on its threes and 77 percent (10-13) at the free throw line. CCU finished the game shooting 48.3 percent from the game (29-60), their best shooting performance in the past four games. They also hit eight of its 19 three point attempts (42.1%) and was 19-of-28 (67.9%) at the free throw line.

The loss dropped CCU to 5-5 on the season. All of the losses have been close as CCU’s average difference in their losses has been 5.8 points.

The Montreat Cavaliers played the Bryan Lions on Dec. 9 in a game that saw eight lead changes and the score tied 12 times. The Montreat Cavaliers finished with the night’s final lead for an 86-77 road win.

The victory came in the second of five consecutive road games for Montreat. With the win, Montreat moved to 12-1 on the season and 6-1 in the conference, 1.5 games up on the second-place Bluefield Rams who are 3-1 in the AAC.

The Cavaliers extended road stretch continues when they travel to NCAA Division I Furman on Thursday, Dec 14, before taking on Coastal Carolina on Dec. 16.