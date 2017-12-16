Deputies Investigating After Two Men Shot in Richland Co.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Deputies are investigating after two men were shot Saturday morning.

At 6:30am Richland County deputies found two men shot in the upper body at the Meadowlakes Subdivision on Silver Oaks road.

The men were transported to a local hospital where their conditions are unknown at this time.

Deputies are working to find out who shot them.

If you have any information on this shooting call RCSD or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

 

