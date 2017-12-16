Man Charged With Murder Following Fatal Stabbing in Columbia

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Richland County Coroner Gary Watts is releasing the name of the individual who died Friday after being stabbed.

Abdias O. Pacius, 28, died at the hospital Friday morning. Watts said an autopsy indicated the cause of death to be due to a stab wound to the upper torso.

Matthew Scott Young, 43, was arrested and charged with Murder and possession of a Weapoin during the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Young is accused of stabbing a Pacius in the upper body during an argument outside of 4 Heritage Village Lane off of Broad River Road.

Investigators have determined that the motive for the isolated incident is a conflict between the suspect and victim, who did not previously know each other. It’s believed the suspect became angry with the victim, then stabbed him.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is assisting The Columbia Police Department with the investigation.