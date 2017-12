Man Shot Multiple Times While Meeting With Acquaintance

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Deputies are searching for the person who shot a man multiple times Friday night.

The shooting happened just before midnight at 7648 Garners Ferry Road.

Deputies say the victim walked outside to talk to an acquaintance when that person shot him several times in the upper body.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

If you have any information on this shooting call RCSD or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.