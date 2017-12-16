Staley updates injuries for Gamecocks’ guards

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Dawn Staley said Friday that both redshirt senior Lindsey Spann and senior guard Bianca Cuevas-Moore have not practiced and are still dealing with knee injuries as the No. 4 Gamecocks prep to play Savannah State Sunday afternoon at Colonial Life Arena.

Both Spann and Cuevas-Moore have been battling sprained knees, the former since November 30, the latter since the start of the campaign.

According to Staley, Cuevas-Moore suffered a setback in her rehabilitation process during practice and there is a chance the staff discusses using a medical redshirt where she can return for the 2018-19 season.

“That’s a possibility, but we want to just make sure that we give our medical staff the best amount of time to see if she can get that knee going,” said Stalley.

Cuevas-Moore has missed the first 10 games of USC’s schedule, with the Gamecocks going 9-1.

Spann is “continuing to strengthen her knee”, according to coach, but hasn’t practiced yet.

In seven games played, the Penn St. transfer is second on the team in points per game (13.6) and is shooting an impressive 55% (22-40) from three-point range.