Ben Lippen, Spring Valley play in Capital City Jam

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Ben Lippen hosted the first-annual Phenom’s Capital City Jam, featuring eight teams from across North and South Carolina making their way to the Midlands.

The Falcons fell in the final game of the night to Concord First Assembly 71-62.

The lone other local in the field was Spring Valley, who dropped the opening game of the one-day showcase to Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry’s alma mater, Charlotte Christian. The Knights bested the Vikings 71-48.