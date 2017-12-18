Gamecocks receive big commitment from four-star cornerback

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — On Monday night, four-star cornerback Jaycee Horn (Alpharetta, Ga.) announced on his twitter page his commitment to the Gamecocks.

Horn, once a Tennessee commit, picked Carolina over Tennessee and Alabama.

“This has been a long process and I gained great relationships with a lot of coaches,” he said through social media. “I feel most comfortable at this university and I feel like this is the best place for me.”

Horn’s pledge gives Carolina 21 commitments for the class of 2018, which ranks in the top 20 by most recruiting services.