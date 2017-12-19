Former Gamecock Pharoh Cooper selected to first career Pro Bowl

In just his second season in the league, former Gamecock Pharoh Cooper is heading to the Pro Bowl.

The second-year receiver out of South Carolina will be making his first career trip as the NFC’s return specialist.


Cooper has excelled in the role this year, ranking No. 2 with an average of 28.2 yards per kickoff return. He’s returned 30 kickoffs for 845 yards and 29 punts for 390 yards. He is also one of just three players in the NFL to record a kickoff returned for a touchdown this season, and his 13.4 yards per punt return trail only the Lions Jamal’ Agnew.

 

 

