Gamecock baseball ranked 19th in Collegiate Baseball Pre-Season Fab 40

TUCSON, Ariz. – The University of South Carolina baseball team is ranked No. 19 in the nation in the Collegiate Baseball Pre-Season Fab 40, the publication announced Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 19). The Gamecocks received 450 points in the poll and are one of 10 teams from the Southeastern Conference in the rankings.

The Gamecocks join Florida (No. 1), Arkansas (No. 3), Vanderbilt (No. 6), Kentucky (No. 8), LSU (No. 10), Mississippi State (No. 13), Texas A&M (No. 33), Auburn (No. 35) and Ole Miss (No. 38) as SEC schools in the poll. South Carolina also will play 26 games against teams in the Fab 40, facing seven of the ranked SEC teams in weekend series, Clemson (No. 15) three times in early March as well as midweek contests against North Carolina (No. 7) and Winthrop (No. 28).

South Carolina will open the 2018 season on Friday, Feb. 16 against VMI. First pitch at Founders Park is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Collegiate Baseball Pre-Season Fab 40 Poll

Rank Team Points

1. Florida 497

2. Oregon State 494

3. Arkansas 493

4. Florida State 489

5. Texas Tech 484

6. Vanderbilt 482

7. North Carolina 479

8. Kentucky 477

9. TCU 475

10. LSU 471

11. Dallas Baptist 470

12. Cal State Fullerton 469

13. Mississippi State 465

14. UCLA 463

15. Clemson 460

16. Virginia 459

17. South Alabama 456

18. Louisiana-Lafayette 454

19. SOUTH CAROLINA 450

20. Miami 448

21. Louisville 446

22. Missouri State 443

23. N.C. State 440

24. Stanford 437

25. Southern Miss 435

26. Texas 432

27. Oklahoma State 429

28. Winthrop 426

29. Georgia Tech 423

30. Houston 420

31. San Diego 417

32. Sam Houston State 414

33. Texas A&M 412

34. Kent State 410

35. Auburn 407

36. Arizona 403

37. Stetson 401

38. Mississippi 398

39. Nebraska 394

40. Michigan 391

