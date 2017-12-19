Gamecock baseball ranked 19th in Collegiate Baseball Pre-Season Fab 40
TUCSON, Ariz. – The University of South Carolina baseball team is ranked No. 19 in the nation in the Collegiate Baseball Pre-Season Fab 40, the publication announced Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 19). The Gamecocks received 450 points in the poll and are one of 10 teams from the Southeastern Conference in the rankings.
The Gamecocks join Florida (No. 1), Arkansas (No. 3), Vanderbilt (No. 6), Kentucky (No. 8), LSU (No. 10), Mississippi State (No. 13), Texas A&M (No. 33), Auburn (No. 35) and Ole Miss (No. 38) as SEC schools in the poll. South Carolina also will play 26 games against teams in the Fab 40, facing seven of the ranked SEC teams in weekend series, Clemson (No. 15) three times in early March as well as midweek contests against North Carolina (No. 7) and Winthrop (No. 28).
South Carolina will open the 2018 season on Friday, Feb. 16 against VMI. First pitch at Founders Park is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Collegiate Baseball Pre-Season Fab 40 Poll
Rank Team Points
1. Florida 497
2. Oregon State 494
3. Arkansas 493
4. Florida State 489
5. Texas Tech 484
6. Vanderbilt 482
7. North Carolina 479
8. Kentucky 477
9. TCU 475
10. LSU 471
11. Dallas Baptist 470
12. Cal State Fullerton 469
13. Mississippi State 465
14. UCLA 463
15. Clemson 460
16. Virginia 459
17. South Alabama 456
18. Louisiana-Lafayette 454
19. SOUTH CAROLINA 450
20. Miami 448
21. Louisville 446
22. Missouri State 443
23. N.C. State 440
24. Stanford 437
25. Southern Miss 435
26. Texas 432
27. Oklahoma State 429
28. Winthrop 426
29. Georgia Tech 423
30. Houston 420
31. San Diego 417
32. Sam Houston State 414
33. Texas A&M 412
34. Kent State 410
35. Auburn 407
36. Arizona 403
37. Stetson 401
38. Mississippi 398
39. Nebraska 394
40. Michigan 391
