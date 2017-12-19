Get your hygge on for the holiday season and beyond
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Nordic tradition of “hygge”, referring to a feeling of coziness and comfort, has made its way to the Richland Library system in time for the winter season.
The library is hosting a variety of programs related to getting your hygge (hoo-gah) on, including learning the fermentation basics of sauerkraut. Of course, there’s not substitute for curling up with a good book, or watching a movie or listening to music with loved ones.
To bring the hygge feeling to your office, Richland Library staff offers these suggestions:
- Declutter and simplify
- Bring comforting things from home (warm socks; cozy blanket; slippers; oversized sweater)
- Make it your sanctuary (candles; lamps; hot tea; coffee; home-cooked meal)
- Bring in nature (natural textures; air purifying plants; ceramics)