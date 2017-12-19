HIGHLIGHTS: SC State drops road game at College of Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC—Foul trouble doom the Bulldogs early on, as South Carolina State dropped a tough 64-80, decision to intrastate foe College of Charleston Tuesday (Dec. 19th) night at TD Arena.

Before the start of the game, The College of Charleston along with its administrators, coaching staff, and fans took the time out during pregame activities to honor SC State Assistant Athletic Trainer Tyler Long, for his heroic acts on being one of the first responders in help save the life of one of our student-athletes Ty Solomon .

Donte Wright led the way with a team-high 14 points, while Janai Raynor-Powell added 10 points, six rebounds and four assist the loss. Wright finished 4-of-9 from behind three-point range.

Despite the loss, the Bulldogs led in several categories finishing 15-of-19 from the charity stripe and 14-3 of points in the paint, along with 23-20 points off the bench.

The Cougars (8-3) were led by Grant Riller who scored a career-high 21 points in the win.

The Bulldogs return to action on Thursday (Dec. 21st) against Central Florida in Orlando, Fla. That will be the final non-conference game for South Carolina State before closing the holiday break.

SC State Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.

VIDEO COURTESY: WCIV