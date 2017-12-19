New Study: People with egg allergies can get flu shot

(WOLO) – A new report suggests that people with egg allergies can now get a traditional flu shot.

Previously, people with egg allergies were advised to find egg-free vaccination options. That’s because most flu vaccines are manufactured using chicken eggs.

A new study however, found the flu shot to be safe for those with egg allergies.

Researchers say regardless of severity, those with egg allergies can receive the vaccine without special precautions.