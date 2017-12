Sumter County shooting victim’s body found in street

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – Sumter County deputies found a man’s body lying in the street near Shaw Air Force base Monday (12/19) night.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office tells us it received a shots fired call on Amelia Drive around 9 p.m.

When they got there, they found the body of Christopher Archie, 26, in the street.

If you have any information about this case call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.