Teacher accused of putting tape on 8-year-old student’s mouth

CHARLESTON, S.C. (ABC 4) – Authorities are looking into a disputed claim that a Charleston County School District elementary school teacher put tape on a student’s mouth.

The incident happened Friday at EB Ellington Elementary in Ravenel, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies met with the mother of the 8-year-old boy making the complaint, along with her children. Deputies also met with school officials.

The student accuses one of his teachers of putting a large piece of packaging tape over his mouth to keep him from talking, saying it hurt when the teacher pulled the tape off.

Parents of students additionally claimed that their children told them teacher had been verbally abusive since the beginning of the year, often threatening students, and sometimes even throwing pencils at them.

School officials told deputies the allegations stem from a group of students talking during class, who were asked to be quiet. The boy in question allegedly didn’t obey the teacher, school officials told the sheriff’s office.

However, school leadership told investigators the teacher never actually put the tape on the child’s mouth, and only held it up for the children to see.

The teacher has not been charged with any crime, but has been placed on administrative leave, according to CCSD officials.