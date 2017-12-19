Teacher, coach charged with sex with student

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – A teacher and coach at a South Carolina high school has been charged with having a sexual relationship with a student.

Charleston police told local media that 27-year-old Jennifer Olajire-Aro of Johns Island was arrested Monday and charged with sexual battery with a student.

A 17-year-old student told Burke High School officials about the months-long relationship with the teacher and tennis coach. Police spokesman Charles Francis says the sexual activities occurred off-campus.

A Charleston County School District spokesman would not talk about her employment status Monday.

There was no word on whether she has an attorney yet.