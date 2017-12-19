Escaped inmate captured, CPD says
An inmate is back in custody after police say he escaped from a local hospital.
Watch what's trending with ABC Columbia's Kimberlei Davis.
Twitter suspended the accounts of well-known white nationalists Monday, moving swiftly to enforce its new rules aimed at reducing what it deems abusive content.
Investigators are zeroing in on speed as a cause of Monday morning's train derailment that killed three passengers in Washington state.
Look for a very warm day today, with rain looming on Wednesday.
The Nordic tradition of "hygge", referring to a feeling of coziness and comfort, has made its way to the Richland Library system in time for the winter season.
Columbia- The Columbia police department announced on Twitter Monday that they are hiring for new positions in law enforcement. The post also says to apply online if you are interested. For more on starting a career with Columbia police go…
On Monday night, four-star cornerback Jaycee Horn (Alpharetta, Ga.) announced on his twitter page his commitment to the Gamecocks.