Dakereon Joyner wants to learn from Jake Bentley

COLUBMIA, S.C. — Four-star quarterback Dakereon Joyner signs his letter of intent with the Gamecocks on Dec. 20.

Joyner (6-foot-1, 208 pounds) made his commitment announcement before a gathering of family, friends, and school coaches at Fort Dorchester High School in North Charleston, S.C.

During his career at Fort Dorchester, Joyner passed over 9,000 yards and rushed for more than 3,400 yards, including a state championship during his sophomore year.

Earlier this month, Joyner was name Mr. Football for the state of South Carolina. He took home the Gatorade Player of the Year award as a junior.

Joyner played in the Shrine Bowl on Saturday and is committed to participate in the Offense-Defense All-American Bowl in New Orleans.

Between his junior and senior seasons, he competed in the Elite 11.

He wants to challenge Jake Bentley for the starting job, but first he’s looking to learn from the third-year starting quarterback.

