High-energy “Apollo” seeks furever home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Three-year-old American Foxhound mix, Apollo, is animal services’ Pet of the Week.

The shelter said he’s a sweet boy with a high energy level.

We’re told Apollo has already been neutered and micro-chipped.

You can meet Apollo and the other animals available for adoption at the Columbia Animal Shelter, located at 127 Humane Ln. You can also visit their website, or call 803-776-PETS.