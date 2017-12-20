Irmo’s Trajan Jeffcoat signs letter of intent with Missouri

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo weak-side defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat officially committed to the Missouri Tigers Wednesday.

Jeffcoat is currently ranked 39 in the 2018 Top South Carolina football recruits and a WDE rank of 111.

Jeffcoat had a breakout season for the Yellow Jackets, who won six games this season for the first time since 2013. He led the team in sacks with 13 and quarterback hurries with 23. He is third on the team in tackles with 72 and forced three fumbles. He had a career-high four sacks against J.L. Mann in the second game of the season.

Jeffcoat received multiple college offers from USC, Notre Dame, and other universities before signing with Missouri on Dec. 20. Missouri was one of the last offers Jeffcoat received.