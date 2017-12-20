Local offensive lineman Hank Manos, Wyatt Campbell sign with Gamecocks

CHAPIN, S.C. — Chapin’s offensive lineman Hank Manos officially committed to the Gamecocks on Wednesday.

The 6’4 senior is currently ranked 6th in 2018 Top South Carolina football recruits.

The senior center was also picked for in the Shrine Bowl and Under Armour All-Star Game. Manos is also an all-state heavyweight champion in wrestling despite focusing on football for his future.

USC was amongst the many universities that made an offer to Manos earlier this year. Manos took his official visit to the campus on Dec. 9 and signed his letter of intent on Dec. 20.

Later in the morning, Lugoff-Elgin’s Wyatt Campbell pledged his commitment to USC.

Campbell ranks 8th in the 2018 Top South Carolina football recruits. He had offers from Duke, Virginia Tech, and Maryland before choosing the Gamecocks.

The 3-star offensive tackle also played his entire senior season with Lugoff-Elgin on an injured knee. Campbell tore his meniscus in a scrimmage against Blythewood on Aug. 3 , but continued to play despite the injury. The injury occurred less than two months after his commitment to USC.

Campbell officially signed. his letter of intent to the Gamecocks on Dec. 20.